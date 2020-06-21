  • search
    Highest single-day spike of 15,413 new coronavirus cases, 306 deaths in India in last 24 hours

    New Delhi, June 21: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 4,10,461, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry.

    The toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 13,254 with 1,69,451 reported active cases and 2,27,755 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

    With 1,28,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (56,845) and Delhi (56,746).

    Meanwhile, the total number of global COVID-19 cases surge to over 87 lakh, while the deaths near 4,63,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

    As of now, the total number of cases stand at 87,68,285, while the fatalities increased to 4,63,999.

    With 22,54,630 cases and 1,19,714 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of Covid-19 infections and fatalities.

    Brazil comes in the second place with 10,32,913 infections and 49,976 deaths.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 10:10 [IST]
