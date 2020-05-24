Highest single-day spike in coronavius cases in India with 6,767 new cases; total tally at 131,868

New Delhi, May 24: India on Sunday witnessed highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases so far, with nearly 6,767 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours as 147 people succumbed to deadly respiratory disease, health ministry dashboard showed.

The total number of cases in the country climbed to 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases, 54,440 cured/discharged and 3, 867 deaths.

On Sunday, there were 54,440 recoveries against 51,783 from Saturday taking the recovery rate 41.28%.

Maharashtra, with nearly 45,000 cases remained the worst-affected due to COVID-19, followed by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Delhi's tally stands at 12,910 and death toll at 231. The deaths put the mortality rate of the disease in the national capital at about 1.8%, up from 1% on May 11. The rate remains lower than the national average of 3%.

The Union health ministry said on Saturday that 11 municipal areas from seven states-Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh West Bengal, and Rajasthan-report 70% of all Covid-19 cases reported from India.