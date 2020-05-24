  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Highest single-day spike in coronavius cases in India with 6,767 new cases; total tally at 131,868

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 24: India on Sunday witnessed highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases so far, with nearly 6,767 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours as 147 people succumbed to deadly respiratory disease, health ministry dashboard showed.

    Biggest single-day spike in coronavius cases in India with 6,767 new cases; total tally at 131,868

    The total number of cases in the country climbed to 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases, 54,440 cured/discharged and 3, 867 deaths.

    On Sunday, there were 54,440 recoveries against 51,783 from Saturday taking the recovery rate 41.28%.

    Maharashtra, with nearly 45,000 cases remained the worst-affected due to COVID-19, followed by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Delhi's tally stands at 12,910 and death toll at 231. The deaths put the mortality rate of the disease in the national capital at about 1.8%, up from 1% on May 11. The rate remains lower than the national average of 3%.

    The Union health ministry said on Saturday that 11 municipal areas from seven states-Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh West Bengal, and Rajasthan-report 70% of all Covid-19 cases reported from India.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, May 24, 2020, 12:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue