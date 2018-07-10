  • search

Higher Education Dept defends move to grant IoE to Jio institute

    New Delhi, July 10: Higher Education Department defended move to grant 'Institutes of Eminence' statues to Jio institute yet-to-be-established Jio Institute by Reliance Foundation.

    R Subramanyam, Secretary,Higher Education. Courtesy: ANI news
    R Subramanyam, Secretary,Higher Education, said, "Regulation of Institutes of Eminence has given 3 categories, 1st- public institutions in which IITs were considered, 2nd category-pvt institutions in which BITS Pilani and Manipal are there."

    "The third category is Greenfield pvt institutions which are not there right now but where well meaning responsible private investment wants to bring global standards to the country, they should be welcomed. Out of 11 proposals after due diligence and reading through their proposals and their ability to mobilize land, building Committee concluded that only one institution which is eligible," said Subramanyam.

    He clarified that Rs 1000 crore will be given only to public institutions, that is, Indian Institute of Science, IIT Delhi and IIT Mumbai.

    "As Jio institute is starting on a greenfield mode, they will only get 'Letter of Intent' which states they must set-up in 3 years. If they setup, then they get 'IOA' status, right now they don't have the tag, they only have letter of intent," said Subramanyam.

    The HRD Ministry's selection of the yet-to-be-established Jio Institute by Reliance Foundation as one of the six "Institutions of Eminence" drew sharp criticism from various quarters with many questioning the process of selection and the motive behind it.

    The UGC defended Jio Institute's inclusion on the grounds that it was selected under rules for greenfield institutions. According to officials, 11 such institutions had applied for the IoE tag and Jio was selected from among them.

    ugc

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 11:58 [IST]
