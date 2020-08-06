High tide of over 14 ft likely to hit Mumbai today at 1.50 pm

India

Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Aug 06: A high tide of 4.44 meters or 14.57 feet is likely to hit Mumbai on Thursday at 1.50 pm, according to the reports.

According to BMC, Mumbai on Wednesday has received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours.

The city recorded 215.8 mm rain, followed by 101.9 mm in eastern suburbs and 76.03 mm in western suburbs, city civic body said.

It was advised by the Mumbai Police for people not to venture out near the beaches and other low lying areas today and in case of any emergency, the police have asked the people to contact 100.

"We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it's extremely essential. Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or waterlogged areas. Please Dial 100 in any emergency. Take care and stay safe Mumbai," they said.

Meanwhile, Colaba recorded 293.8 mm of rain in 12 hours which is the highest rainfall received in a period of 24 hours for August since 1974.

The city currently witnessing incessant rainfall. Severe water logging was also seen in various parts of the city.

The Meteorological Department has given red alert for an extremely heavy downpour for days.

NDRF has prepositioned 16 teams in with 4 teams in Kolhapur, 2 teams in Sangli, 1 team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur and Raigad while 5 teams have been assigned in Mumbai, to evolve the situation.