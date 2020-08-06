High tide of over 14 ft likely to hit Mumbai today; CM takes stock

Mumbai, Aug 06: A high tide of 4.44 meters or 14.57 feet has hit Mumbai on Thursday at 1.50 pm, according to the reports.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to avoid going outdoors.

The CM directed the authorities to monitor the situation arising out of disruption of power supply, uprooting of trees and water-logging as a result of heavy rains.

According to BMC, Mumbai on Wednesday has received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours.

The city recorded 215.8 mm rain, followed by 101.9 mm in eastern suburbs and 76.03 mm in western suburbs, city civic body said.

It was advised by the Mumbai Police for people not to venture out near the beaches and other low lying areas today and in case of any emergency, the police have asked the people to contact 100.

High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive, amid heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/AO9ewSFeOB — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

"We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it's extremely essential. Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or waterlogged areas. Please Dial 100 in any emergency. Take care and stay safe Mumbai," they said.

34 roads including 9 state highways closed for traffic movement due to flooding in Maharashtra's Kolhapur. Rajaram dam currently flowing above danger level: District Administration.

Meanwhile, Colaba recorded 293.8 mm of rain in 12 hours which is the highest rainfall received in a period of 24 hours for August since 1974.

The city currently witnessing incessant rainfall. Severe water logging was also seen in various parts of the city.

#WATCH Maharashtra: High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive amid heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/wIMrNKmpit — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

The Meteorological Department has given red alert for an extremely heavy downpour for days.

NDRF has prepositioned 16 teams in with 4 teams in Kolhapur, 2 teams in Sangli, 1 team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur and Raigad while 5 teams have been assigned in Mumbai, to evolve the situation.