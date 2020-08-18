High tide of 4.42 meters likely to hit Mumbai; Orange alert issued for Kolhapur, Satara districts

Mumbai, Aug 18: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a high tide in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 18. A high alert has been issued to Mumbai for a high tide wave of 4.42 metres at 11:39 am today after heavy rains and thunderstorms earlier in the day.

The weather department also issued an orange alert has been issued for Kolhapur and Satara districts in western Maharashtra and for coastal areas for August 18 and 19 with the prediction of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in ghat areas, the Met department said on Monday.

A forecast of light to moderate rains is made for Pune and adjoining areas of the district for the next two days, an official said.

Issuing an orange alert, the Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal areas in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The southwest monsoon would remain active over Maharashtra for the next 4-5 days which will cause strong spells of showers," an official said in Mumbai. Meanwhile, water levels of Krishna, Warna and Koyna rivers in Sangli district have risen due to continuous rains, officials said, adding that residents have been put on alert.

Massive floods had caused widescale damage in Sangli and Kolhapur districts last year during monsoon.

"Light to moderate rains are likely to take place in Pune and adjoining areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain activity in the district will increase as moderate rains are predicted on Thursday and Friday," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said in Pune.

In Sangli district, very light to light rains are predicted for the next two to three days. Meanwhile, Pune city recorded light rainfall in the last 24 hours. Due to good rainfall in catchment areas of Warasgaon, Temghar, Panshet and Khadakwasla dams, which provide water to Pune city, the collective water storage has risen to 25.82 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet), which is 88.57 per cent of their total capacity. "As the Panshet dam filled to its capacity, water will be released at the rate of 2,000 cusecs," a district official said.

In Sangli and Kolhapur districts, water is being released from Koyna, Warna, Chandoli and Radhanagari dams. "The water is currently being released from Almatti dam (in north Karnataka) at the rate of 2.5 lakh cusecs," said an official. The water level of Krishna river which flows through Sangli district was at 35.4 feet while the water level of Panchaganga river at Rajaram weir in Kolhapur district was at 38.9 feet.