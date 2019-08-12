High security in J&K as government looks to ease curbs in Valley

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Aug 12: There is strict security in place as the security forces gear up to ensure that Eid is celebrated peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources tell OneIndia that there all attempts are being made to ensure that the day passes off peacefully and residents are not put to any sort of hardship. We are constantly monitoring the situation and a call on easing out restrictions will be taken from time to time.

The authorities have deployed mobile vans for door to door delivery of vegetables, LPG cylinders, poultry and eggs, they added.

Treasuries, banks and ATMs have been made functional even on holidays in the run -up to the festival, a government official said.

Situation normal in Jammu and Kashmir: Govt; Sec-144 relaxed for 6 hrs for Eid

The replenishment of cash in ATMs has been ensured on regular basis and people are drawing money from ATMs as and when required, said officials, adding salaries of all employees and wages of casual labourers too have been released in advance.

Six 'mandies' and markets have been established in Srinagar city while 2.5 lakh sheep have been made available for public for sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha on Monday.

The district magistrates of all districts in the valley have made elaborate arrangements for the Eid-ul-Azha, the official said. Ration 'ghats' in every district have started functioning to supply groceries to people.

Out of 3,697 ration 'ghats' in Kashmir division, 3,557 ration 'ghats' have been made operational to provide essentials to the general public.

Special and elaborate arrangements have been made for the safe and hassle-free returns of Hajis from Saudi Arabia, for which flights will commence on August 18.

All deputy commissioners have nominated their nodal officers who will be stationed at the airport from August 18 to facilitate the return of 'hajis' to their native places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley.

Special help-line desks will be established at the airport and Hajj houses for the convenience of 'hajis'.

The government has also stocked sufficient amount of various essential items.

Wheat has been stocked to suffice for 65 days, rice for 55 days, mutton for 17 days, poultry for one month, kerosene for 35 days, LPG for one month, and diesel and petrol for 28 days.

Have ensured doorstep delivery of ration, special booths been setup for Eid: J&K Administration

All bakery, poultry and mutton shops were kept open on Sunday and long queues were seen outside these shops, another official said, adding traffic is plying smoothly in Srinagar city.

All health institutions at primary, secondary and tertiary level in Kashmir division are functioning fully with sufficient number of doctors and para-medical staff on duty.

Identity cards of medical staffers are being treated as movement passes, said officials, adding all medicines are also available in sufficient quantity in all health institutions.

Flights are operating as per the schedule and air tickets too are being treated as movement passes, they added.