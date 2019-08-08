High security alert on Delhi airport, flyers asked to reach 3 hours before departure

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 8: Due to developments in Jammu and Kashmir and Independence Day the security at Delhi Airport has been beefed-up.

    Both domestic and international flyers are asked to reach the airport 3-4 hours prior to the departure.

    High security alert on Delhi airport, flyers asked to reach to 3 hours before departure
    File photo

    The entry to meet and greet area is closed from August 10 to August 20.

    A general alert was issued for the capital city after the government scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Delhi metro put on high alert ahead of I-Day

    The flyers has been asked to reach early as there will be strict frisking, strict baggage checking and thorough checking of all vehicles entering airport. The minimum time to reach check-in counters will increase due to security in airport area.

    CISF has said that passengers need to panic and these high security measures are not unusual during this time of the year.

    Similar high alert has been issued for all the key airports across the country.

