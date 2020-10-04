High radicalised Kashmiri terrorists arrested, major attack averted in Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 04: A group of radicalised Kashmir youth who were camping in delhi for the past few days were planning a major attack in the national capital, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police said.

Sources were developed and physical surveillance was mounted in which movements of suspected operatives were closely and discreetly monitored.

Ansar Ghajwat Ul Hind chief Burhan Koka was killed in an encounter in Shopian's Melhora area on 29 April 2020 along with 2 other associates. After the encounter, his elder brother Ishfaq Majeed Koka (arrested accused) was approached by the cadres of Ansar Ghajwat Ul Hind to work for the cause of their terrorist outfit and established contact through end to end encrypted applications.

On October 2, a specific source information was received that a group of radicalised Kashmiri youth who were camping in Delhi for past few days had already collected huge cache of arms-ammunition and that they will be visiting the area in and around ITO & Daryaganj.

As per information, immediately a trap was laid near ITO. The team acted swiftly and apprehended all the accused persons from the ring road from the spot after a brief chase and scuffle. The accused persons could only be nabbed after the car in which they were travelling was cornered by police gypsy after a brief chase and the car was halted after they smashed it at the tree on the pavement.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Ishfaq Majeed Koka was indoctrinated by the present chief of Ansar Ghajwat Ul Hind to work for the cause of Jihad. Ishfaq Majeed Koka further motivated and indoctrinated Altaf Ahmad Dar, who works in his garments shop as a salesman. Ishfaq Majeed koka then indoctrinated his cousin Aaqib Shafi Koka, who is presently pursuing B.E (Computer Science) from Jammu.

Further Altaf Ahmad Dar motivated and indoctrinated Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, who is a local taxi driver in Srinagar.

As per instructions of their handler of Ansar Ghajwat Ul Hind, they came to Delhi on September 27 and were camping at Paharganj. Their handler also transferred money to their bank account for purchase of arms-ammunition.

During their stay in Delhi, they collected arms and ammunition on the instructions of their handler. They had plans to conduct a sensational terrorist activity and thereafter, they will be formally inducted in the terrorist organisation Ansar Ghajwat Ul Hind, an offshoot organisation of Al-Qaeda in J&K.