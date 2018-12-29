  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    High-powered pumps still hours away; mining experts, Navy join rescue operation in Meghalaya

    By
    |

    Vizag, Dec 29: After more than two weeks, 13 miners still remain trapped in a coal mine in East Jaintia Hills of Shillong. Over 70 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are carrying out rescue work in the 320-feet pit along with state agencies and a team of experts from Coal India.

    PTI file photo
    PTI file photo

    A 21-member team of fire fighters from Odisha, who was airlifted by Indian Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules from Bhubaneswar to the Guwahati airport, are proceeding towards the site at Ksan village in East Jaintia Hills district.

    The Navy spokesman said in a tweet that the diving team from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh will reach the site in the remote Lumthari village in East Jaintia Hills district Saturday morning.

    Also, the rescue workers will now get the much-required high-powered pumps to drain water out of the 37-foot-deep mine. Pump manufacturing company Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and Coal India were jointly moving 18 such pumps to the location.

    The illegal rat-hole coal mine is located at Lumthari village near Khliehriat, the headquarters of East Jaintia Hills district.

    It got flooded when water from nearby Lytein river gushed into it on December 13, trapping the 15 diggers.

    Bora said CIL has mobilised eight high-powered pumps from its establishments across the country and the pumps will be transported to the site by road.

    The farthest place from where a pump has been mobilised is Bilaspur in Chhatisgarh and the truck carrying it will take three to four days to arrive, Bora said.

    The CIL team, he said, will conduct all necessary exercises prior to the arrival of the pumps and it will take about eight hours to complete the fitting of each pump before it can be put into operation.

    "We are waiting for the initial 10 high-powered pumps. They will be brought here in the evening today," the SP said.

    The high-powered pumps will be transported in trailers from Guwahati till about two kilometres from the accident site.

    Read more about:

    meghalaya mine

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue