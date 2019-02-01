High powered panel to pick new CBI chief on Monday

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: The next meeting of the selection committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to pick a new CBI director will take place on Monday.

The meeting was scheduled to be held today, but has been postponed.

The last meeting of the panel took place on January 24 but it remained "inconclusive".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads the three-member panel with Kharge and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as its members.

In the last meeting, Kharge had sought details of dossiers of all the eligible officers for the post.