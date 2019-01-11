High powered panel takes into account observations made by CVC against Verma for his removal

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 11: High powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed CBI director Alok Verma from his post. He has now been made DG, Fire Sevices, Civil Defence and Home Guards. The decision was taken in the selection committee meeting comprising the PM, leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Justice A K Sikri of the Supreme Court.

Sources said that the panel took into account the extremely serious nature of observations made by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) against Alok Verma. The panel was of the view that being the head of a very sensitive organisation, Verma was not functioning with the integrity expected of him.

Also Read | Inside details of the selection panel meet which removed Verma as CBI chief

The CVC also found evidence of influencing of investigation in the Moin Qureshi case. There was also evidence of taking of bribe of Rs 2 crore. It was of the view that his conduct in the case is suspicious and there is a prima facie case against him. The CVC also felt that the entire truth will come out if a criminal investigation is ordered.

Sources further said that in the IRCTC case, the CVC felt that it can be reasonably concluded that Verma deliberately excluded a name from the FIR, for reasons best known to him. The CVC found evidence against Verma in several other cases as well. The CVC also found instances of wilful non-production of record, and fabrication of record.

The Committee also took note of Verma's attempts to induct officers of doubtful integrity in the CBI. In response to the insinuation that he was not given a chance to be heard, it may be noted that Verma was given an opportunity to present his case before the CVC, in presence of Retd. Justice Patnaik.

Also Read | A 2:1 decision, Verma becomes first CBI chief in history to be removed

The Supreme Court also provided a copy of the CVC report to Verma's lawyer. The mandate of the Selection Panel headed by PM is limited to appointment of CBI chief, and transfer of CBI chief.

The Committee felt that as a detailed investigation, including criminal investigation, was necessary, in some cases, his continuation as CBI Director was not desirable, and he should be transferred.