  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    High polling despite naxal attacks in Maharashtra

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 12: Maharashtra registered 55.97 per cent voting till 5.30 pm across seven constituencies in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections Thursday, officials said.

    High polling despite naxal attacks in Maharashtra
    Representational Image

    Final figures will be announced on Friday as polling was on till 8 pm in some centres, said an election official.

    Were Dalits barred from voting in Uttar Pradesh?

    Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dilip Shinde said no voting could be held at four polling centres in Aheri tehsil of Gadchiroli district due to Naxal "activities".

    Repolling will be held at these four places -- Wateli, Gardewada, Gardewada (Puskothi) and Gardewada (Wangeturi).

    However, despite at least two blasts and two police-Naxal skirmishes, Naxal-affected Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha seat witnessed 61.63 per cent voting by 5.30 pm since the commencement of polling at 7 am.

    This was the highest voting among seven seats.

    Around 60.50 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in Bhandara-Gondiya. In 2014, polling percentage in these two seats was 70.04 per cent and 72.31 per cent, respectively.

    Chandrapur recorded 55.97 per cent polling, Ramtek (SC) 51.72 per cent, Wardha 55.36 per cent, Yavatmal-Washim 53.97 per cent and Nagpur 53.13 per cent.

    In 2014, final voting in Wardha was 64.79 per cent followed by Chandrapur at 63.29 per cent. The voting in Ramtek was 62.64 per cent, while Nagpur and Yavatmal-Washim had reported 57.12 per cent and 58.87 per cent polling, respectively.

    All these constituencies are in Vidarbha region, once a Congress bastion.

    Strong wave in our favour, says PM Modi as India votes to elect new govt

    The prominent candidates in these constituencies include Union ministers and senior BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, (Nagpur) and Hansraj Ahir (Chandrapur).

    "There were 14,919 polling centres in the first phase where election for seven seats took place Thursday. Out of it, less than 1.5 per cent centres faced complaints such as minor faults in the EVMs. Overall it was a peaceful process," Shinde said.

    A total of 116 candidates were in the fray in these seven seats. As many as 1,33,00,978 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

    After reports of VVPAT machines not working in Gondiya district, returning officer said the faulty machines were replaced quickly and the polling concluded smoothly.

    EVM glitches were also reported from Booth No. 127 (Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency) and Booth No. 147 (Yavatmal-Washim).

    The state Congress submitted 50 complaints to the Election Commission about "glitches" in EVMs.

    Prominent among those who voted Thursday were RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Gadkari (all in Nagpur) and former Union minister Praful Patel.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra lok sabha elections 2019 voting

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue