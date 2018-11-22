  • search

High level recce team sent to search American's body

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Andaman & Nicober, Nov 22: Andaman & Nicober Police has registered two cases in connection with the alleged murder of American missionary John Allen Chau.

    American missionary John Allen Chau
    American missionary John Allen Chau Image courtesy: Twitter

    One case has been filed based on the perception and complaint of a fisherman who saw John dead,however,the fisherman saw him at a distance. In another police has arrested seven people who helped John to North Sentinel island.

    Also Read | Forced conversion or spreading disease: What led to killing of an American in Andaman Island

    Deependra Pathak, DGP (Andaman&Nicober), told ANI, "As we received the info about John Allen Chau from US Consulate, Chennai on Nov 19. We immediately lodged a missing report and started an inquiry. We apprehended seven people who had actively facilitated John to reach North Sentinel island.'

    "They have gone on Coast Guard Vessel for a first hand recce so that a strategy can be drawn for retrieval of the body, which is a professional requirement. At this point of time keeping in view the sensitivity and character of the un-contacted group a timeline cannot be given but yes we are working on it. We are professionally handling it keeping in view that they are un-contacted group of individuals and aborigines," said Mr. Dependra Pathak to Andaman media.

    Read more about:

    andaman island usa nicober andaman and nicobar john allen chau

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue