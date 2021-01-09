High level committee headed by PM Modi to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Bose

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 09: A High Level Committee, headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been constituted to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a befitting manner. A gazette notification to this effect was issued today.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The High Level Committee will decide on the activities for a one year long commemoration, beginning 23rdJanuary 2021. The Members of the Committee include distinguished citizens, historians, authors, experts, family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as well as eminent persons associated with Azad Hind Fauj (INA).

    The Committee will lend guidance to the commemoration activities in Delhi, Kolkata and other places associated with Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj, both in India as well as overseas.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 12:40 [IST]
