    High level committee formed to oversee supply of essentials during lockdown

    New Delhi, Mar 27: The government has formed a high level committee to look into logistic issues relating to the supply of essential items during the 21 day lockdown.

    The government has identified essential supplies as the key challenge and formed a high level inter-departmental Logistics Committee for COVID-19 related relief operations.

    The committee comprises Chairman of the Railway Board, six secretaries and others.

    Meanwhile on Thursday, the government issued a Standard Operating Procedure for states to ensure smooth running of the supply chain. Restaurants supplying home delivery food were identified as essential. The SOP said that large brick and mortar stores of e-commerce companies would be allowed to operate, provided strict social distancing was ensured.

    The committee was formed and the SOP was issued following a meeting of the Union Home Ministry. For the success of the lockdown, door step delivery was important the Home Ministry said.

    "It is therefore important that availability of essential goods is ensured to relieve the hardship faced by people during the period of lockdown," the SOP issued by the Home Ministry says.

    Explained: Shops open, but police thrash if you step out; How lockdown is failing to save people

    Officials tell OneIndia that currently most places in the country are well stocked with food grain essentials. There is also sufficient stock of coal and hence there is no pressing emergency on that front as of now.

    Friday, March 27, 2020
