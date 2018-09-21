High fuel prices Modiji? Congress mocks PM after Metro ride

New Delhi, Sep 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a ride on the Airport Express Metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka to avoid creating traffic due to VVIP movement. The Congress, however, has found another reason behind the trip.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders have been attacking the Modi government over rising petrol and diesel prices.

Also read Dilli Gupshup: It is Har Har Modi verses Bam Bam Bhole

The Karnataka unit of the party took to twitter and asked the whether the rising fuel prices has also burnt a hole in the PM's pocket or is it another election jumla?

High Fuel prices in Delhi has forced @narendramodi ji to use Delhi Metro? Or one more election jumla? https://t.co/uiDCBqrUd1 — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) September 21, 2018

Rising fuel prices and a weakening rupee have emerged as major challenges for the Modi government. Though states like Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal have reduced taxes on the fuel, the Centre has not taken any such action yet.

Meanwhile, people on board the train were surprised to see him and the prime minister obliged many passengers as they took selfies with him.

Also Read Imran Khan writes to PM Modi, seeks resumption of India-Pakistan talks

"Smiles on the Delhi Metro. People interact with PM @narendramodi during the journey from Dwarka, after he laid the foundation stone of a Convention Centre," the PMO India tweeted and shared a few pictures.

PM Modi has been using the Metro service to reach distant venues to avoid traffic jams which occur during VVIP movement.

Also read Woman sets bus on fire after being stopped from meeting Modi

PM Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, during his state visit to India had taken a ride together in the metro to Noida in July, on way to inauguration of a Samsung facility to manufacture mobile phones.