    High drama on Kolkata street, BJP top brass detained by cops

    Kolkata, Feb 07: Huge ruckus witnessed on the roads of Kolkata on Friday as West Bengal BJP top brass Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy were detained by Kolkata police during a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    Reportedly, the pro-CAA rally was being held at Tollygunge area in south Kolkata on Friday.

    ANI Image

    According to report, the BJP leaders were detained as they didn't had permission to hold any rally.

    As per report, the BJP top leaders were detained and taken away by the police, as the party leaders wanted to conduct the march allegedly without police permission.

    WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is the biggest critics of the BJP in opposing the amended citizenship law. The CAA has been the latest bone of contention in Bengal, as the saffron brigade is keen to implement exercise of NRC and CAA in the state.

    Earlier, the TMC supremo had condemned the BJP-led government at the Centre for allegedly destroying harmony in the country by trying to forcibly implement the contentious CAA, NRC and NPR.

