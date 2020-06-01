  • search
    High-altitude weapon systems being rapidly expanded after Doklam standoff says China

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 01: Since the Doklam stand-off with India in 2017, China has expanded its arsenal with weapons like the Type 15 tank, Z-20 helicopter and Gj-2 drone, the Chinese state media has reported.

    Representational Image

    This will give China, the advantage in the high-altitude conflicts, if it should arise, the Global Times reported, quoting military sources.

    India, China moving heavy weapons to bases near Eastern Ladakh

    The report comes in the wake of soldiers of both India and China being engaged in an eye-ball to eye-ball confrontation at four locations along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

      While the report does mention whether the tanks and choppers have already been deployed, it says that it could be operationalised swiftly. The report also said that the Type 15 tank and the PCL-18 howitzer were displayed in the high elevation plateau region of Southwest China's Tiber Autonomous Region in a China Central Television report on military exercises in January.

