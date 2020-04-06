  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    High alert: Zoos to enhance regular checking of big cats, as tiger tests positive for COVID-19 in US

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: All zoos across the country has been asked to remain on high alert and collect samples fortnightly in suspected cases after a tiger in a US zoo tested positive for coronavirus.

    In a letter to all states and Union territories, the Central Zoo Authority said, "the United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed COVID-19 in a tiger in the Bronx Zoo, New York. "Zoos in the country are, therefore, advised to remain on highest alertness, watch animals on 24X7 basis using CCTVs for any abnormal behaviour or symptoms."

    High alert: Zoos to enhance regular checking of big cats, as tiger tests positive for COVID-19 in US

    The authority said mammals, especially cats, ferret and primates, need to be carefully monitored and fortnightly samples of suspected cases be sent to designated animal health institutes for COVID-19 testing.

    In what is believed to be the first known case, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City has tested positive for the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

    Tiger in US zoo tests positive for coronavirus

    Nadia, the 4-year-old Malayan tiger that tested positive, was screened for the COVID-19 disease after developing a dry cough along with three other tigers and three lions, the Wildlife Conservation Society, which manages the zoo, said in a statement. All of the cats are expected to recover.

    There have been a handful of reports outside the U.S. of pet dogs or cats becoming infected after close contact with contagious people, including a Hong Kong dog that tested positive for a low level of the pathogen in February and early March.

    But, this case is unique as Nadia became sick after exposure to an asymptomatic zoo employee.

    More ZOO News

    Read more about:

    zoo high alert tiger positive coronavirus united states

    Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X