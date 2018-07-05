  • search

High-alert sounded in J&K ahead of Burhan Wani death anniversary

    Srinagar, July 5: A high-alert has been sounded in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, five days ahead of the death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen operative Burhan Wani. Intelligence reports suggest that terrorists are likely to carry out a major strike ahead of the death anniversary that falls on July 8.

    Security personnel patrolling the city during strict curfew imposed on the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, in Srinagar
    The input comes in the wake of the Indian Army going all hog to take down the top terrorists and their foot soldiers. Inputs say that a team of the Hizbul Mujahideen is planning to carry out a symbolic attack to mark the anniversary of their slain leader.

    The United Jihad Council chief and the head of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Syed Salahuddin had said that July 8 will be observed as the death anniversary of Wani. The Joint Resistance Group which comprises Hurriyat leaders also called for a shutdown to mark the anniversary. A public meeting at Tral, the home-town of Wani has also been planned.

    Meanwhile both Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval held a host of meetings in Srinagar to take stock of the security situation. They sought feedback on the possible challenges that lie ahead in dealing with terrorism.

    Singh met with Governor N N Vohra who is now in charge of the state. He also met with Vohra's advisers and the top officials. The ongoing Amarnath Yatra was also discussed.

