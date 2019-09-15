High alert sounded after terrorists tell offices in Srinagar to turn off CCTV cameras

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Sep 15: A high alert has been declared in Srinagar after Intelligence Bureau officials warned of a major terror attack in the wake of terrorists sneaking in.

Following the alert, search operations have been intensified in Srinagar. The security forces were told that a batch of terrorists may have sneaked into Srinagar and are trying to carry out a big strike.

The alert was sounded after a batch of terrorists with guns were spotted in Srinagar. The intelligence has been considered actionable the alert Grade A. We are not taking any chances and have intensified search operations, an official informed OneIndia.

Over the past few days some newspaper offices have received anonymous calls telling them to switch off the CCTV cameras. They were told that keeping the cameras on would cause problems for their people. Following this, the police visited these offices and gathered more information.

This comes in the wake of the police busting a module of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which had put up flyers in a bid to intimidate the people.

The police said that they were questioning Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib and Showkat Ahmad Mir. They were not only trying to intimidate people in the area but were also spreading false propaganda to create tension.

The police found that they had prepared posters to warn people against supporting the Indian administration. They were also distributing the material to intimidate people and spread misinformation, the police have also learnt.

Sources say that this is something that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba is trying to do in every district in the Valley. Ever since the abrogation of Article 370, terror groups have tried to intimidate people against supporting the decision of the government.