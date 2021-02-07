High alert in Uttar Pradesh as glacier breaks off in neighbouring Uttarakhand

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Feb 7: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday asked authorities in all districts on the banks of the Ganga river to be on a high alert and continuously monitor the water level after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The disaster caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Uttarakhand and endangered the lives of people living along its banks. Massive destruction is feared.

PM Modi reviews flood situation in Uttarakhand, says nation prays for everyone's safety there

More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal. In a disaster alert issued here on Sunday to all the district magistrates in UP, the Relief Commissioner said, "Report of breaking of a part of Nandadevi Glacier in Uttarakhand has been received.

The districts on the Ganga river (banks) need to be on a high alert and the monitoring of water level needs to be done 24×7. If required, the people need to be evacuated."

The NDRF, SDRF and PAC Flood Company have been given instructions to be on the highest alert, the statement added. In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "To tackle the natural disaster which has occurred in Uttarakhand, the Uttar Pradesh government will extend all possible help."