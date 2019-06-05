High alert in Navi Mumbai as ISIS messages surface

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, June 05: A high alert has been issued in the Uran area of Navi Mumbai after messages praising the Islamic State surfaced. The messages were found to be written on a bridge.

The messages on the bridge praised the terrorist group and also mentioned the name of its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. There were also drawings of rockets on the bridge.

The police are going through the CCTV footage to find out who was behind the incident. The police are also studying the code words that have been mentioned in the messages. The police added that although it could be mischief as people who drink come to the bridge, they are not taking any chances and are treating the matter as a serious one.