    High alert declared as counting of votes takes place today

    New Delhi, May 23: A high alert has been declared across the nation as counting of votes takes place today. The Home Ministry has asked all states to step security and remain alert as there could be violence.

    Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia that the chief secretaries and director generals of police of all states and union territories have been asked to be on very high alert during the counting process. The Intelligence Bureau has warned that some outfits are likely to create trouble as counting progresses. The states and UTs have been advised to deploy additional security, especially at those areas where counting is in progress.

    Security personnel arrive to guard at a counting centre for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, on the eve of the counting of votes
    Security personnel arrive to guard at a counting centre for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, on the eve of the counting of votes

    Explainer: All you need to know about vote counting

    he Home Ministry is monitoring the situation and has advised the DGPs to personally look into the security arrangements. The ministry has advised that there should be fool-proof security. In addition to the security provided by the state, central para-military forces to have been deployed. The central forces will assist the police personnel of the state. The central forces would be rushed to the spot on short notice in case there is violence, the Home Ministry official also informed.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 6:43 [IST]
