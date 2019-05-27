  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    High alert continues as agencies look for boat carrying ISIS terrorists

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 27: The Navy, Coast Guard and Coastal police are maintaining a high level of surveillance off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts following Intelligence reports that a boat carrying 15 Islamic State Terrorists had set off from Sri Lanka to Lakshadweep islands.

    "The Navy and Coast Guard are maintaining vigil. Ships and aircraft have been engaged to ensure high level of coastal survillance", Naval sources said, on Sunday.

    High alert continues as agencies look for boat carrying ISIS terrorists
    Representational Image

    Coastal police are also continuing their vigil. Kerala Police sources, on Saturday, said coastal police stations and coastal district police chiefs have been alerted.

    Though such alerts are a usual practice, as there is specific information, coastal police stations and police chiefs of coastal districts have been asked to be alert in case suspicious vessels are sighted.

    Indian Coast Guard on high alert after Sri Lanka blasts that killed 290

    The Coastal police department said it was on alert since May 23, the day the alert came from Sri Lanka. After the serial bombings in Sri Lanka, Kerala was on alert, especially after NIA investigations revealed that IS operatives had planned attacks in the State.

    Intelligence agencies believe that a considerable number of Keralities are still with the ISIS, which was recently wiped out from Iraq and Syria.

    Sri Lanka witnessed a deadly terror attack on April 21 when eight blasts rocked the island nation, claiming over 250 lives. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the incident.

    lok-sabha-home

    More INDIAN NAVY News

    Read more about:

    indian navy high alert sri lanka intelligence reports isis

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 5:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue