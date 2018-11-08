Heroin worth Rs 200 seized, narcotics were being brought from Kupwara to Delhi in apple cartons

Srinagar, Nov 8: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday (November 8) seized Rs 200 worth heroin. The contraband substance was being brought from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in apple cartons, said reports.

These cartons were being taken to Azadpur Mandi in Delhi. Azadpur mandi is one of biggest fruits and vegetables market in Delhi.

The heroin laden apple cartons were intercepted and seized from a highway toll plaza in Jammu and Kashmir by narcotics Control Bureau from a truck, said reports.

As per latest reports, the driver of the truck is being questioned.

In July, four alleged drug peddlers were arrested in three separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and more than 450 grams of heroin and 250 intoxicant capsules were seized from them.

[BSF guns down Pakistani smuggler, 10 kg heroin seized]

On February 10, a Pakistani smuggler was killed while another was caught as BSF jawans thwarted an attempt to smuggle in heroin into the country through the Abohar sector in Punjab.