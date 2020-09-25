Hero of the zero hour: This session of Lok Sabha saw record productivity

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 25: The curtailed monsoon session of the Lok Sabha which was adjourned sine die 8 days ahead of its scheduled duration witnessed a 167 per cent productivity.

Several key bills were passed during this session. The Lok Sabha passed 25 bills and 16 were reintroduced as the government had laid out its agenda of getting bills cleared, many of them ordinances.

The House worked for over 60 hours, including on weekends. 68 per cent of the time was for legislative business, while the remaining was used for zero hour and debates.

In Zero Hour, 370 MPs raises issues and 88 spoke on September 20 in a session that went past midnight. 181 issues of public importance were raised and 855 papers were tabled boy ministers. Of the 78 women MPs, 60 spoke during the 10 day session. 2,300 unstarred questions were answered by the government.

It may be recalled that Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Prahlad Joshi had told Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that he had become the hero of the zero hour. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, The Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and the Amendment to 1955 Essential Commodities Bill, The FCRA Amendment Bill, Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, and three labour code bills-The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, The Code On Social Security, and The Industrial Relations Code were some of the important bills that were passed in the monsoon session of Parliament.