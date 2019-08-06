  • search
    'Hero' dog saves humans by alerting to house fire

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Aug 06: A dog named Dudley is being hailed as a hero after it saved a family from fire. When the house fire started in the kitchen, the dog alerted its owner who was taking a shower. The incident was reported from New Albany in Indiana.

    The owner immediately got dressed and yelled to his son, Terrance, that they needed to get out of the burning home.

    Hero dog save humans by alerting to house fire

    New Albany Fire Rescue took to Facebook to share the incident. After the pet alerted its owner about the fire, the owner was able to alert his son who was in another room of the house.

    However, the two men escaped, but a wall fell and jammed the bathroom door, trapping Dudley inside.

    Meantime, the firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued the dog and gave him water and oxygen.

    Dudley suffered burns to an ear and his eyes, and he inhaled smoke. At present, he is recovering at a veterinarian's office.

    

    

