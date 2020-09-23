Here's why PM Modi is all set meet chief ministers of these seven states today

New Delhi, Sep 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet the chief ministers of seven states today (September 23), which are majorly contributing to the country's coronavirus caseload. The meeting comes just ahead of the completion of Unlock 4, which is all set to end on September 30.

It can be seen that PM Modi held several virtual meetings with the CMs to discuss the COVID-19 situation after the country went under a nationwide lockdown on March 25.

However, in today's meeting, the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab will attend the meeting.

These seven states account for 63 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country. Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi are reporting a case fatality rate of at least 2 per cent.

These states have recently reported a daily uptick in the number of cases as well. Centre is sending its team to states to help state governments in containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management. Recently, a team was sent to Jammu and Kashmir. The COVID-19 situation of Delhi is also being monitored by a Centre-delhi government joint team.

On Tuesday, it can be seen that India crossed the 5.5 million-mark in terms of number of coronavirus disease cases. But the Union health ministry said that the country's active cases are less than a fifth of the total tally.

Maharashtra had reported 18,390 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing the total to 1,242,770. The state surpassed 60 lakh COVID-19 tests with its highest number of samples tested in a 24-hour period with 105,026 tests. Active number of cases in the state stood at 272,410.