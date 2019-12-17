Here's what Indians googled the most in 2019

'What is Article 370' tops the most searched queries

'What is Article 370?', 'What is Ayodhya case?' and 'What is National Register of Citizens of India?' were among the most asked questions from Indians on Google this year,'' said the report.

Last but not least, the fifth top "What is..." list of the Google search engine for the year 2019 is e-cigarettes.

"Movies like Kabir Singh, Gully Boy, Mission Mangal, Joker, and a double-entry of Marvel's blockbusters - Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel also featured in the overall list," it added.

2019: The historic year when Article 370 was abrogated

Queries relating to Lok Sabha elections also featured prominently in search trends with election results topping the news charts--behind Cricket World Cup.

See what was trending in 2019:

Google India came out with the top 10 'How To...' queries netizens searched on Google in India this year. 'How to vote' and 'How to check name in voter list' figures at the first and third spot on the 'How to' list.

NEWS AT NOON DEC 17th, 2019

Most searched personalities 2019: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Interestingly, among the most searched personalities this year, IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman topped the list, followed by Lata Mangeshkar and Yuvraj Singh. Abhinandan tops the list, followed by Lata Mangeshkar, Yuvraj Singh, Anand Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Rishabh Pant, Ranu Mondal among others.

Game of Thrones: Most searched TV shows

Globally, India versus South Africa match topped the search list, while Game of Thrones was the most searched for TV show.

Most-searched news on Google Year 2019

Besides above mentioned topics, Chandrayaan 2, Article 370, NEET results, PM Kisan Yojana, results of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana were also among most searched news topic on Google in 2019. The Pulwama terror attack, cyclonic storm 'Fani', Supreme Court's verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi title dispute case and Amazon forest fire also featured in the list.

Google publishes search trend results every year. 2018 also saw sports lead other search categories. FIFA World Cup 2018 was the most searched item in 2018 followed by Live Score, IPL 2018. How to send stickers on WhatsApp was also on the top list of searches.