Here’s how Statue of Unity looks from space: Check out

New Delhi, Nov 17: A spectacular image of the world's tallest statue, called the Statue of Unity of India's "Iron Man" Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from space has been shared by an American company. The image shows the statue from top angle with River Narmada flowing near it.

The photo was shared on Twitter by Planet Lab, which takes images of the Earth on a daily basis.

The colossal statue, which stands 182 metre high, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, on the banks of the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada. It was unveiled in Gujarat on the 143rd birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the 'Iron Man of India'.

The entry ticket for the statue and viewing gallery is Rs. 350 for adults and Rs.200 for children in the 3-15 age group. Apart from the statue, people can go to the Visitors Centre, souvenir shop, exhibition hall, viewing gallery among other attractions.