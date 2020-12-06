Here to ensure peace, not fight says Khalsa Fauj after taking over security of farmers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 06: The Khalsa Fauj or the Nihang Sikhs took over the security of farmers at the Singhu border saying that they had come to ensure peace and not fight.

The men donning blue tunics and large turbans with a chakra occupied one side of the Sonepat-Delhi highway right next to the police barricades. They said that they formed a wall between the security personnel and farmers protesting peacefully.

Gurdeep Singh, a member of the group said that they have now camped right at the barricades across which the police force is deployed. If they need to reach out to the peaceful protesters, they have to go through us. Nihangs means safety and security and we are here to provide our people safety and we mean no harm, Singh also said.

We do not want violence to be repeated. We have our men from Delhi, Haryana and many parts of Punjab joining. At the moment there are 500 of us he said.

Meanwhile the fifth round of talks between the protesting farmers and the government have failed. The government has proposed another round of talks on December 9. The representatives of 40 farmers' unions also ruled out further dialogue and threatened to walk out of the crucial negotiations taking place at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Union leaders said they do not want anything less than the complete repeal of the laws, which they claim are the laws meant to end the mandi system and minimum support price procurement system to give for benefits of corporates.