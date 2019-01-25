Here's why Chandrababu Naidu wants Andhra people to have more than 3 children

New Delhi, Jan 25: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday batted for four children in every household stating concerns of the increasing death rate.

Addressing a public gathering in Amaravati on Friday, Naidu said that he would get the clause quashed from the Panchayat Act, which does not allow a candidate to contest if he/she has more than two children.

"These days youngsters don't want to marry. Even if they agree to marry, they don't want to have children. That is a dangerous trend,'' he said and added that India's pride is its family system and we need to safeguard it.

"We have to say it again and again and make people aware," the TDP chief said in Amaravati today.

​The Telugu Desam Party supremo further said that his earlier decree for Panchayat polls, as per which those having more than two children cannot contest, has also been quashed.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev received support from BJP MP Giriraj Singh for his statement on population control. Ramdev had warned about the dark future of the country due to increasing population and said those having more than two kids should be deprived of voting rights as well as the right to contest an election.