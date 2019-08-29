  • search
    Here's what Amit Shah will do in Gujarat today

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Aug 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in his home state Gujarat today. From taking part in a tree plantation drive to inaugurating the country's first automated battery charging and swapping station, Shah has a tight schedule for the day.

    He will also attend a meeting in Gandhinagar in connection with the central government's 'Disha' programme. Amit Shah will also attend the 7th Convocation Ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Petroleum University in Gandhinagar.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Shah's first visit to his home state after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, he would be accorded a grand welcome by BJP workers and leaders after he lands at the Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday night, said a party release.

    [Amit Shah briefs council of ministers on Article 370, Security situation in J&K]

    On Thursday morning, Shah would attend an event organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to mark the culmination of the civic body's tree plantation drive, which is aimed at planting 10 lakh trees in the city, at the Science City in Ahmedabad.

    From the same venue, Shah would also flag off newly-acquired electric-powered city buses.

    He would also inaugurate India's first automated battery charging and swapping station for these e-buses, the AMC in a release.

    In the afternoon, Shah, who represents Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, would attend a meeting of "Disha", formerly known as District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, in the state capital.

    Disha initiative is meant for the effective implementation of Central schemes at the local level.

    He would conclude his visit after attending the 7th convocation ceremony of the Gandhinagar-based PDPU, before leaving for Delhi.

