Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Check out first official photos of newlyweds

New Delhi, Nov 15: Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married according to Sindhi rituals in Italy's Lake Como earlier today. The couple released their wedding photos.

On Wednesday, Deepika and Ranveer married as per Konkani rituals.

Photos have emerged online that shows Ranveer Singh's baraat arriving at Villa del Balbianello on a boat.Ranveer's family members were in festive spirits and were seen dancing. Groom's favourite songs from the 90s - Tamma Tamma, Chunari Chunari - as well as songs from his films played at the wedding.

Padukone, 32, and Singh 33, announced in a joint statement last month that their wedding would take place on November 14 and 15. The couple reportedly started dating in 2013 but have kept details of their relationship largely out of the public eye.