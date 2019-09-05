Here's how Twitterati compares India-Bangladesh economy

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 05: Over the past few weeks, the Government of India has taken several measures to tackle economic slowdown. These steps have come after India's GDP growth in the first quarter of FY20 slowed to 5 percent--the lowest in 25 quarters or in six years. Whereas, Bangladesh recorded the highest economic growth among a list of 26 countries in the last 10 years, according to The Spectator Index.

    Representational image

    Social media flooded with various reactions over comparing the GDP up and down of both the nations. Twitterati blamed the Modi government for the India economy slowdown. India's GDP growth has touched 5 percent to a six-year low in the April-June quarter. The alarm bells were ringing prominently when growth had slowed to 5.8 percent in the previous quarter, but a carnival of political issues overshadowed economic slowdown.

    On economic slowdown, Shiv Sena advises Modi to 'Listen to Manmohan Singh'

    Here is how Twitterati has to say comparing India-Bangladesh economy:

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
