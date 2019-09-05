Here's how Twitterati compares India-Bangladesh economy

New Delhi, Sep 05: Over the past few weeks, the Government of India has taken several measures to tackle economic slowdown. These steps have come after India's GDP growth in the first quarter of FY20 slowed to 5 percent--the lowest in 25 quarters or in six years. Whereas, Bangladesh recorded the highest economic growth among a list of 26 countries in the last 10 years, according to The Spectator Index.

Social media flooded with various reactions over comparing the GDP up and down of both the nations. Twitterati blamed the Modi government for the India economy slowdown. India's GDP growth has touched 5 percent to a six-year low in the April-June quarter. The alarm bells were ringing prominently when growth had slowed to 5.8 percent in the previous quarter, but a carnival of political issues overshadowed economic slowdown.

Here is how Twitterati has to say comparing India-Bangladesh economy:

Fastest growing economies in Asia:



Bangladesh - 8.13%

Nepal - 7.9%

Bhutan - 7.4%

China - 6.9%

Myanmar - 6.8%

Philippines - 6.7%

Malaysia - 5.9%

Pakistan - 5.4%

Indonesia - 5.1%

India - 5%



Narendra Modi is India's first PM in 72 years to take India's #GDP growth below Pakistan's — Rukshmani kumari (@KumariRukshmani) September 1, 2019

Forget being World's Fastest growing, Modi Ji has made India South Asia's Slowest growing economy!



Bangladesh 7.9%

Nepal 7.1%

Pakistan 5.2%

India 5% — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 1, 2019

Bangladesh GDP growth rate: 7.9%

Pakistan GDP growth rate: 5.2%



India GDP growth rate: 5.0%

Without fudge: 2.5% to 3%



Hindu khatre mein Hain ji. — SonaliRanade (@sonaliranade) August 30, 2019

Friends : BJP is lying to us :India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world. Fact : after the #GDPFreeFall India is not even fastest in Asia

Bangladesh 8%

Nepal 7.9%

Bhutan 7.4%

China 6.9%

Myanmar 6.8%

Philippines 6.7%

Malaysia5.9%

Pakistan5.4%

Indonesia 5.1% — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) August 31, 2019

STOP talking shit about different Asian Countries



Malaysia is INSPIRING



Pakistan is ICONIC



Bangladesh is DETERMINED



China is HISTORIC



India



Singapore is CUTTING EDGE — dwd.yns (@PineapplePaki) September 4, 2019