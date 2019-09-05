Here's how Twitterati compares India-Bangladesh economy
New Delhi, Sep 05: Over the past few weeks, the Government of India has taken several measures to tackle economic slowdown. These steps have come after India's GDP growth in the first quarter of FY20 slowed to 5 percent--the lowest in 25 quarters or in six years. Whereas, Bangladesh recorded the highest economic growth among a list of 26 countries in the last 10 years, according to The Spectator Index.
Social media flooded with various reactions over comparing the GDP up and down of both the nations. Twitterati blamed the Modi government for the India economy slowdown. India's GDP growth has touched 5 percent to a six-year low in the April-June quarter. The alarm bells were ringing prominently when growth had slowed to 5.8 percent in the previous quarter, but a carnival of political issues overshadowed economic slowdown.
Here is how Twitterati has to say comparing India-Bangladesh economy:
Fastest growing economies in Asia:— Rukshmani kumari (@KumariRukshmani) September 1, 2019
Bangladesh - 8.13%
Nepal - 7.9%
Bhutan - 7.4%
China - 6.9%
Myanmar - 6.8%
Philippines - 6.7%
Malaysia - 5.9%
Pakistan - 5.4%
Indonesia - 5.1%
India - 5%
Narendra Modi is India's first PM in 72 years to take India's #GDP growth below Pakistan's
Forget being World's Fastest growing, Modi Ji has made India South Asia's Slowest growing economy!— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 1, 2019
Bangladesh 7.9%
Nepal 7.1%
Pakistan 5.2%
India 5%
Bangladesh GDP growth rate: 7.9%— SonaliRanade (@sonaliranade) August 30, 2019
Pakistan GDP growth rate: 5.2%
India GDP growth rate: 5.0%
Without fudge: 2.5% to 3%
Hindu khatre mein Hain ji.
Friends : BJP is lying to us :India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world. Fact : after the #GDPFreeFall India is not even fastest in Asia— Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) August 31, 2019
Bangladesh 8%
Nepal 7.9%
Bhutan 7.4%
China 6.9%
Myanmar 6.8%
Philippines 6.7%
Malaysia5.9%
Pakistan5.4%
Indonesia 5.1%
STOP talking shit about different Asian Countries— dwd.yns (@PineapplePaki) September 4, 2019
Malaysia is INSPIRING
Pakistan is ICONIC
Bangladesh is DETERMINED
China is HISTORIC
India
Singapore is CUTTING EDGE