Here's Diwali gift for rail commuters: Flexi-fare fully scrapped in 15 top trains. Full list here

New Delhi, Nov 1: This festive season, its a good news for the rail commuters as the Indian Railways have reduced the flexi-fare rate in as many as 101 trains, while fully scrapping the scheme for 15 premium trains, providing a big relief to the railway passengers.
The scheme will also be removed from a total of 32 trains during lean periods [February, March and August].
The Railways have also reduced the highest slab of flexi-fares from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare in 101 trains.
The review of Flexi Fare Scheme has been done after the recommendation of the railways' review committee, the Comptroller and Auditor General's report, and representations from passengers. The Railways has also reduced flexi fares from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare in 101 trains, PTI quoted Railway Minister Goyal as saying.
Flexi-fare scheme will be removed:
1. Shatabdi Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi
2. Shatabdi Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi
3. Shatabdi New Delhi-Ludhiana Shatabdi
4. Shatabdi Ludhiana-New Delhi Shatabdi
5. Shatabdi Moga(Ludhiana)-New Delhi Shatabdi
6. Shatabdi New Delhi-Moga(Ludhiana) Shatabdi
7. Shatabdi New Delhi-Bhatinda Shatabdi
8. Shatabdi Bhatinda-New Delhi Shatabdi
9. Shatabdi Guwahati-Dibrugarh Shatabdi
10. Shatabdi Dibrugarh-Guwahati Shatabdi
11. Shatabdi Naharlagun-Guwahati Shatabdi
12. Shatabdi Guwahati-Naharlagun Shatabdi
13. Shatabdi Howrah-Puri Shatabdi
14. Duronto Chennai-Madurai Duronto
15. Duronto Madurai-Chennai Duronto
List of trains from which flexi-fare will be removed in lean period of 2018-19:
12005 KALKA SHATABDI
12014 AMRITSAR SHATABDI
12016 AJMER SHATABDI
12018 DEHRADUN SHATABDI
12020 SHATABDI EXPRESS
12025 SHATABDI EXP
12026 PUNE SHATABDI
12030 SWARNA SHATABDI
12031 AMRITSAR SHATABDI
12032 AMRITSAR SHATABDI
12039 KGM NDLS SHT
12041 SHATABDI EXPRESS
12042 NJP HWH SHATABDI
12045 NDLS CDG SHATABDI
12046 CDG NDLS SHATABDI
12213 DURONTO EXPRESS
12214 YPR DURONTO EXP
12219 SC DURONTO EXP
12223 LTT ERS DURONTO
12224 ERS LTT DURONTO
12227 INDORE DURONTO
12228 MUMBAI DURONTO
12239 JAIPUR DURONTO
12240 JP MMCT DURONTO
12243 SHATABDI EXP
12244 SHATABDI EXP
12278 SHATABDI EXPRESS
12437 RAJDHANI EXP
12441 BSP NDLS RAJ EX
12442 BILASPUR RJDHNI
12453 RNC NDLS RAJ EXP
22414 NZM MAO RAJ
Earlier, on September 9, 2016, the Railways had introduced flexi-fare for premier trains: 44 Rajdhani, 52 Duronto and 46 Shatabdi Express trains. Under this, the base fare increases by 10 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths sold, subject to a prescribed limit. There was no change in the existing fare for first AC and economy class.