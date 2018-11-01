  • search

Here's Diwali gift for rail commuters: Flexi-fare fully scrapped in 15 top trains. Full list here

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 1: This festive season, its a good news for the rail commuters as the Indian Railways have reduced the flexi-fare rate in as many as 101 trains, while fully scrapping the scheme for 15 premium trains, providing a big relief to the railway passengers.

    Heres Diwali gift for rail commuters: Flexi-fare fully scrapped in 15 top trains. Full list here

    The scheme will also be removed from a total of 32 trains during lean periods [February, March and August].
    The Railways have also reduced the highest slab of flexi-fares from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare in 101 trains.

    The review of Flexi Fare Scheme has been done after the recommendation of the railways' review committee, the Comptroller and Auditor General's report, and representations from passengers. The Railways has also reduced flexi fares from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare in 101 trains, PTI quoted Railway Minister Goyal as saying.

    Flexi-fare scheme will be removed:

    1. Shatabdi Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi
    2. Shatabdi Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi
    3. Shatabdi New Delhi-Ludhiana Shatabdi
    4. Shatabdi Ludhiana-New Delhi Shatabdi
    5. Shatabdi Moga(Ludhiana)-New Delhi Shatabdi
    6. Shatabdi New Delhi-Moga(Ludhiana) Shatabdi
    7. Shatabdi New Delhi-Bhatinda Shatabdi
    8. Shatabdi Bhatinda-New Delhi Shatabdi
    9. Shatabdi Guwahati-Dibrugarh Shatabdi
    10. Shatabdi Dibrugarh-Guwahati Shatabdi
    11. Shatabdi Naharlagun-Guwahati Shatabdi
    12. Shatabdi Guwahati-Naharlagun Shatabdi
    13. Shatabdi Howrah-Puri Shatabdi
    14. Duronto Chennai-Madurai Duronto
    15. Duronto Madurai-Chennai Duronto

    List of trains from which flexi-fare will be removed in lean period of 2018-19:

    12005 KALKA SHATABDI
    12014 AMRITSAR SHATABDI
    12016 AJMER SHATABDI
    12018 DEHRADUN SHATABDI
    12020 SHATABDI EXPRESS
    12025 SHATABDI EXP
    12026 PUNE SHATABDI
    12030 SWARNA SHATABDI
    12031 AMRITSAR SHATABDI
    12032 AMRITSAR SHATABDI
    12039 KGM NDLS SHT
    12041 SHATABDI EXPRESS
    12042 NJP HWH SHATABDI
    12045 NDLS CDG SHATABDI
    12046 CDG NDLS SHATABDI
    12213 DURONTO EXPRESS
    12214 YPR DURONTO EXP
    12219 SC DURONTO EXP
    12223 LTT ERS DURONTO
    12224 ERS LTT DURONTO
    12227 INDORE DURONTO
    12228 MUMBAI DURONTO
    12239 JAIPUR DURONTO
    12240 JP MMCT DURONTO
    12243 SHATABDI EXP
    12244 SHATABDI EXP
    12278 SHATABDI EXPRESS
    12437 RAJDHANI EXP
    12441 BSP NDLS RAJ EX
    12442 BILASPUR RJDHNI
    12453 RNC NDLS RAJ EXP
    22414 NZM MAO RAJ

    Earlier, on September 9, 2016, the Railways had introduced flexi-fare for premier trains: 44 Rajdhani, 52 Duronto and 46 Shatabdi Express trains. Under this, the base fare increases by 10 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths sold, subject to a prescribed limit. There was no change in the existing fare for first AC and economy class.

    Read more about:

    railways diwali passengers indian railways ticket

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue