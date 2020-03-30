Here is why this Korauna village in UP being traumatised

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), March 30: The village 'Korauna' located in the Sitapur district of Uttar-Pradesh has now became a object of ridicule because of its name that rhymes with the novel coronavirus.

The residents of the village have been facing discrimination ever since the outbreak of the fatal virus that has grasped lives worldwide.

"No one is willing to come out; people are terrified in our village. When we tell people we are from Korauna, they avoid us. They don't understand that it's a village, not someone infected with the virus," said Rajan, one of the residents of the village.

Other people are so scared that they don't even want to answer telephone calls," he said.

Residents of Corona, a village in Sitapur say they have been facing discrimination, ever since the outbreak of #coronavirus. Rajan, a villager says, "When we tell people we are from Corona, they avoid us. They don't understand that it's a village, not someone infected with virus" pic.twitter.com/gxz6oIx8UP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 29, 2020

Korauna, located in the Misrikh tehsil, uses mostly Hindi and Urdu languages for communication.

Another local Sunil told ANI, "If we are out on roads and the police enquire where we are headed to and we tell them that we are going to Korauna, they look unsettled. What can we possibly do if our village has such a name?"

Ramji Dixiti, another local said, "When we telephone people and tell them that we are calling from Korauna, they immediately cut our calls thinking someone is playing a joke on them."

The village is said to be one of the better-developed villages in the state as it has a government primary school and other basic amenities with the population of about 9,000.

Coronavirus has infected more than 1,000 people in India till Monday with death toll of 29, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs and the country is facing three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

Gokul, a resident of the village said that once the lockdown will be lifted, the villagers will request the government to change the name of their village.

Incidentally, Korauna is still protected from coronavirus where Uttar Pradesh has reported 68 Coronavirus cases with zero casualty so far, officials said on Sunday.