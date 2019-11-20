  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Here is why this Congress MLA blew flying kisses to the Odisha speaker

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Nov 20: Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati evoked peals of laughter in the Assembly when he blew a flying kiss to Speaker S N Patro after being allowed to raise issues faced by his constituency.

    The Jeypore MLA, who was the first to ask questions in the House, clarified that he did not mean to insult Patro and that the gesture was a mark of gratitude towards the speaker.

    Here is why this Congress MLA blew flying kisses to the Odisha speaker
    Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati(Image Courtesy:Twitter)

    "I wanted to thank the Speaker. The flying kiss was a mark of my appreciation for him as he showed concern for the backward areas in my constituencies. I am indebted to the Speaker for giving me the opportunity among the 147 members of the House to raise the first question," Bahinipati told reporters outside the Assembly.

    Bulbul: Central team in Odisha to assess damage in cyclone-affected areas

    Among other issues, the MLA drew the government's attention to the drinking water problems in his constituency.

    The lawmaker had last week raised eyebrows when he approached Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the first day of the winter session and asked, "Apana Khusi Ta? (Sir, Are you happy?)"

    Patnaik had promptly responded, saying "Mu Bahut Khushi. (I am very happy)"

    The BJD president, during his election campaigns earlier this year, often asked voters if they were happy. The phrase has gained such popularity in the state that T-shirts with 'Apana Khusi ta' written on them are being sold online.

    More CONGRESS MLA News

    Read more about:

    congress mla odisha

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue