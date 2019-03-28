Here is why Shatrughan Sinha did not join Congress today

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, March 28: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha will now join the Congress during Navratra on April 6.

The film actor was supposed to join the Congress today. Congress leader Akhilesh Singh had announced that Sinha would join Congress on March 28. He had also said that Sinha will be our candidate from Patna Sahib."

Sinha was poised to join the Congress today at 1 PM in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

'Masterstroke by master of situation': Shatrughan Sinha's compliment to Rahul

However, it was postponed because the Congress could not give him final assurance of fielding from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, which was denied to him by the BJP. The BJP has given ticket to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib.

Sources say that the Congress could not promise Patna Sahib seat to Sinha because of problems being faced over seat sharing arrangement with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar.

Sources say there was a tussle between the Congress and RJD over Sinha's candidature as RJD wanted to field Sinha on its own symbol from Patna Sahib.

The Bihar Congress is not ready for it and says that the RJD was being over ambitious.

The Bihar Congress leaders met Rahul Gandhi today to discuss the names of the candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, which the Congress would be contesting in Bihar.

They also apprised Gandhi of the RJD's stance over Darbhanga seat on which the Congress wants to field Kirti Azad, who has also left the BJP and joined the Congress.

Azad is two-time MP from Dharbhanga.

RJD is reportedly seeking Darbhanga seat for its leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui.

Due to these problems, Sinha's entry into the Congress was postponed.

Sinha refused to join the Congress without promise of Congress ticket from Patna Sahib.

Perturbed Sinha then met Rahul Gandhi at his residence here.

Advani replaced deliberately, Amit Shah no match for him: Shatrughan Sinha

After meeting with Gandhi, Sinha told reporters to give a positive news during Navaratri.

Sinha has given indication that he would be contesting from Patna Sahib by saying whatever may be the situation the location will be same. However, it is still not clear what sort of assurance Gandhi has given to the BJP leader, or will he be fielded from Patna Sahib on Congress ticket or not.

Sources also tell One India there were also talks in the Congress to field Sinha from a seat in Delhi where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are believed to have agreed on fielding a celebrity.

Sinha, who has been associated BJP for about three decades, has held Patna Sahib seat since 2009 for the BJP.

He was sidelined in the BJP for criticising the party leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.