    Here is why Sachin Pilot refused to wear the traditional turban in Rajasthan

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 7: Come December 11, Congress leader Sachin Pilot will be hoping to not just celebrate a Congress win in Rajasthan, but also sport a 'safa', a traditional turban, after four years.

    Congress leader Sachin Pilot

    The Rajasthan Congress chief had pledged in 2014 to not wear the traditional headgear till the party returns to power in the state.

    Pilot exuded confidence that the Congress will form the government in Rajasthan and he will wear the 'safa' once again after the results for assembly polls, scheduled to be held on Friday, are announced on December 11.

    "After the party suffered a major defeat in 2014, I pledged to not wear a 'safa' till it returns to power. I decided to give up wearing the 'safa', which I love wearing as a symbol of culture," he told PTI Wednesday when asked about his resolution.

    Pilot said people gifted him 'safas' on several occasions while he was campaigning for the assembly polls.

    Instead of wearing them, he said, he would put them down after touching them to his forehead.

    "I am quite hopeful that people's blessings will make sure that the Congress wins the elections and I will be able to wear the 'safa' once again," he said.

    The 41-year-old Congress leader is contesting the state poll for the first time from Muslim-dominated Tonk constituency. He is pitted against BJP candidate Yoonus Khan.

    Pilot has been a former MP from Dausa and then from Ajmer.

    The Congress had faced a drubbing in the state in 2013 assembly polls and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 5:43 [IST]
