Here is what you should know about Shramik Special trains

India

Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, May 04: The Home Ministry issued a guideline that carries details on how to operate the Shramik Special trains which are likely to ease the sufferings of the daily wagers and take off the burden from the state governments running relief camps to house them.

The Railways is operating Shramik Special trains to ferry stranded people and only accepting passengers who have been brought to the station by the state.

Here is all about these Shramik Special trains:

Six special trains have been scheduled to start on the May 1-Lingampally to Hatia, Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Lucknow, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia.

The passengers are screened at the point of origin of travel and only those found to be asymptomatic will be allowed to travel.

These trains run from point to point, without any stops, and follow the standard health and safety protocols.

These people are brought to the railway station in batches in sanitized buses following social distancing norms and it is mandatory for every passenger to wear face cover.

The government had clarified that passengers would pay the ticket fee for these special trains. The fare amounts to the price of a regular sleeper class plus Rs 30 superfast charge and another Rs 20 additional charge. States can also coordinate and pay for the passengers.

Meals and drinking water are provided to the passengers by the sending states at the originating station. On longer routes, the Railways will provide a meal during the journey.

On their arrival at the destination, the receiving state government have to make all arrangements for the screening of arriving passengers and for quarantining them if found to be necessary and their further travel from the railway station to destinations within states.

One shramik train reached Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow from Maharashtra's Nashik on Sunday morning, which is the first train ferrying migrant workers to reach UP from Maharashtra. The train that started on Saturday morning carried 847 migrant workers.