Here is what you should do if your name is not on the voters list

What do you do when you have a registered Voter ID card, but your name is missing from the voter's list?

Your name could be missing from the list for several reasons. You may have changed your address or moved to a different constituency. In this case there are two ways in which you can get your name back into the voter's list.

Online procedure:

Visit www.eci.nic.in and click on online voter registration

Sign up on the website creating a username and password

Upload your photograph and then the documents that can be accepted as address proof.

If you are unable to upload the documents, raise a request for visit by the booth level officer to collect your documents.

Offline procedure:

Either download the form from the ECI's website or get it from the ERO office

Fill in the form with the correct details and attach relevant documents

Address it to the voter's centre of the constituency.

Documents required:

Passport size photograph to be pasted on the form

Age proof

Documents for address proof could be either of the following:

Ration card

Bank passbook

Passport

Driving licence

Electricity bill

Gas bill

Telephone bill

How to track application status:

Send a text message EPIC (space) your voter ID application number to 9211728082