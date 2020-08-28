Here is what the CBI will ask Rhea Chakraborty

New Delhi, Aug 28: Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The CBI has prepared a questionnaire and her statement would be recorded by the investigating officer. The CBI is probing the case after the Supreme Court ordered that it be handed over to the central agency.

An NDTV report while quoting sources said that one of the questions she would be asked is why she had asked for a CBI probe. Following the death of Rajput, she had tweeted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking for a CBI probe.

She would be asked about how she got to know about the death of the actor and whether she had gone to his Bandra home after that. Further she would be asked whether she communicated with him after leaving his home on June 8 and also why she had left the Bandra home.

The CBI would also want to know if she had a fight with the actor and also why she had blocked his calls. Details regarding the medication, doctors and psychiatrists would also form part of the CBI's questionnaire. Her relation with the family is also something that the CBI would want to know about.

This is the first round of questioning by the CBI. She would be summoned many more times. The CBI probe which is at a very preliminary stage as of now would try and join the dots to understand what led to the actor's death.

The CBI has questioned several others including the late actor's flatmate among others in the case. The CBI after it completes individual questioning of these persons will later get them face to face if necessary and probe them.