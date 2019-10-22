  • search
    Here is what Abhijit Banerjee and Modi joked about journalists during the meeting

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 22: Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, was asked questions about his personal view about the incumbent BJP-led government during interaction with media.

    The questions asked to Banerjee clearly wanted the Nobel Laureate to criticise the handling of the economy. Banerjee finally said that the Prime Minister 'cracked a joke' about how the media was trying to "trap me into saying anti-Modi things". The Nobel Laureate then said he will not take any questions on these lines.

    Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

    Ever since Banerjee won Nobel, a lot has been said about the Nobel Laurette's purported 'anti-Modi' stand. Several reports recalled how Banerjee had criticised the demonetisation.

    In fact, immediately after he won nobel, Rahul Gandhi, in the same tweet in which he congratulated Banerjee, took a jibe at Modi. Rahul said that Banerjee was consulted for the proposed NYAY scheme which the Congress wanted to implement if voted to power, but "Now all we have is Modinomics".

    Here's what Abhijit Banerjee said:

    Many had branded the Nobel laureate as being a critic of the current government's economic policies. Some had even speculated that Modi's delay in wishing Banerjee after he won Nobel was because of the fact that he was seen as a critic of Modi-led government's policies.

